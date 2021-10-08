Ethel Richards Blue, 76, of Heflin, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Wesley Richards and Rena Gilbert Richards.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Swanger, of Buchanan; sons, Roger and Jerrie Blue, of Bremen, Dale and Shannon Blue, of Etowah County, Alabama; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.
Service will be on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Shelton and Rev. Alton Stamey officiating. Music will be furnished by Kenneth and Sherry Shelton. David Swanger, Randy Thompson, Dustin Stroup, J.J. Jackson, Tony Kirby and Adam Abercrombie will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Piney Woods Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
