Ethan Cash, 28, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on March 10, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls (CWOW), 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Bremen, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
