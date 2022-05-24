Mr. Ethan Cole Caldwell, 22, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Mr. Caldwell was born in Carrollton, on Nov. 10, 1999, the son of Brian David Caldwell and Jada Michelle Womack Caldwell.
He was a 2018 graduate of Central High School, four-year letterman in football and tennis, voted Mr. CHS by fellow classmates, and awarded the Citizenship award by his principal at graduation.
Ethan was currently a student at the University of Georgia majoring in risk management and a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Brian and Jada Caldwell; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Harrison and Sarah Loftin, of Athens, Georgia, Conner and Haley Caldwell, of Greer, South Carolina; sister, Madelyne Caldwell, of Carrollton; maternal grandmother, Judy Meyers, of Waynesville, North Carolina; paternal grandmother, Rebecca Stone, of Ashland, Alabama; paternal grandfather, Lester (Ellen) Caldwell, of Conyers, Georgia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Johnny Womack; maternal step-grandfather, William Meyers and paternal step-grandfather, Kenneth Stone.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, May 23, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor David Hughes officiating. Pallbearers will be Weston Meyers, Wade Meyers, Dillon McKinley, Drew Smith, Ross Helton, and Kaden Taylor.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, C/O Community Foundation of West Georgia, 807 S Park St., Carrollton, GA 30117, online at https://cfwg.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1265 or to the Ethan Caldwell Tribute Fund at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
