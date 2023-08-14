Esther Vernette Wiggins

Mrs. Esther Vernette Wiggins, age 91, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Mrs. Wiggins was born on Sept. 25, 1931, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Amos Lee Helton and Mattie Bernice Baughtman Helton. She worked in sales at the Diana Shop on the square and was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. She sang gospel music for over 80 years in churches all over the southeast with her sisters “The Helton Sisters” and with her daughter. Her hobbies included gardening, canning and socializing with her friends at the Carrollton Senior Center.

Service information

Aug 16
Visitation
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Aug 16
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
