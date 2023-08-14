Mrs. Esther Vernette Wiggins, age 91, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Mrs. Wiggins was born on Sept. 25, 1931, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Amos Lee Helton and Mattie Bernice Baughtman Helton. She worked in sales at the Diana Shop on the square and was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. She sang gospel music for over 80 years in churches all over the southeast with her sisters “The Helton Sisters” and with her daughter. Her hobbies included gardening, canning and socializing with her friends at the Carrollton Senior Center.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Tyree Wood, Sharon Tyree Hubbard (Ed); son, Stanley Jackson Tyree (Felicity); grandchildren, Abby Cole Johnson (Wes), Becky Tyree, Rebecca Levi and Steven Tyree (Seema); great grandchildren, Olive Johnson, Shepard Johnson, Jackson Tyree, Chloe Tyree and Samir Tyree; and a sister, Marcelle Hubbard. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Jackson Tyree; second husband, Herbert Wiggins; son, Steve Tyree; sisters, Margie Ragsdale and Elma Hutchison; brothers, Jim Helton and Aubrey Helton and son-in-law, Tony Wood.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jeremy Thurman officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until the service hour.
Pallbearers will be Ed Hubbard, Wes Johnson, Jerry Fristad, Nelson Helton and Rodney Helton.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
