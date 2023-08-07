Esther M. Brigman, age 83, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 1, 2023. She was born Nov. 25, 1939 in Roanoke, Virginia, the daughter of the late John Dexter Jones and the late Esther Nadine Ferguson.
Esther was a faithful Midway Baptist Church member and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. As an Air Force officer’s wife, Esther dedicated countless hours to The American Red Cross and assistance to other military families while supporting her husband, Colonel James Brigman (ret.), in numerous military functions. She performed all roles and responsibilities with poise, eloquence and dedication. She followed James in all his overseas assignments and was integral to the success of her husband’s career. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
