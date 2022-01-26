Esther Bourne,
58, of Tallapoosa,
died on Sunday, Jan.
23, 2022.
Funeral services
will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Steadman Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Robinson officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Jason Mobley, Julian Haywood,
Joseph Knight,
David Brown, Avery Bourne and Austin Bourne. Interment
will follow in Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may
be shared at www.
miller-funeralhome.
com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa.
