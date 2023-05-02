Ester Jane Owens, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. She was born on May 5, 1959.
The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel at 1 p.m. with Barry Golden officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
