Ester "Aline" Entrekin

Mrs. Ester “Aline” Brown Entrekin, 101, of Bremen, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1920, in Draketown, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Brown and Willa Belle Alexander Brown.
Mrs. Entrekin was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen. She was formerly employed as a seamstress with Sewell Manufacturing Company and Hubbard Company. Later, she assisted her husband in the monument business, Entrekin Monument Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. Entrekin; daughter, Bonita Aline Kidd; sisters, Ethel Prater, Mae Maddox, Lillian Jones, Evelyn Bridges and Mildred Brown; brothers, Jim Brown, Edd Brown, Bill Brown and John Brown.
Survivors include a sister, Marcelle Tarpley, of Bremen; granddaughters, Kim & Patrick Moore, of Bryson City, North Carolina, and Karen & Mark Loveless, of Bremen; great-grandchildren, Taylor & Patrick Campbell, Brandon & Jackie League, Madison & Mick Driver, Daniel Moore and Chason Moore; great, great-grandchildren, Weston Driver and Bradley League.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Mr. Patrick Campbell speaking.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
