A Haralson County escapee has been sentenced following his recent arrest in June.
According to a release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Kirk Chappell, 53, pleaded guilty to Escape, Second Degree Burglary, and Second Degree Criminal Damage to Property on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Chappell was the subject of a manhunt that began on June 10, 2023. According to authorities, he was reported missing around 10:40 a.m. during a Tallapoosa work detail. Inmates are typically assigned to work details based on their behavior and current charges, however, the supervising detention officer failed to follow protocols in receiving permission to take Chappell. As a result, the assigned detention officer has faced sanctions.
An initial search was conducted with the assistance of multiple agencies including the HCSO Crime Suppression Unit, Criminal Investigative Division, Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, CedarTown Police Department, Bremen Police Department, and a Georgia State Patrol Helicopter but Chappell could not be located.
According to the release, the HSCO was not notified of Chappell’s whereabouts until June 25, 2023. Chappell was discovered by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle. He was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Driving with a Suspended License, Giving False Name to Officer and Obstruction of an Officer.
Before his escape, his original charges included Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass and Entering Auto, and Failure to Appear for Deposit Account Fraud.
Chappell has been sentenced to a total of ten years, serving the first five in prison.
“I appreciate the work the District Attorney’s Office did on this case and I am glad that it is over”, Haralson County Sheriff Stacey Williams said. “Michael Chappell’s guilty plea in these different cases was him taking responsibility for his actions, now he can serve his prison sentence and hopefully get some help.”
