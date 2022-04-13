A man was arrested after breaking into a woman’s car and displaying “erratic” behavior on her property.
Carroll County deputies responded to 3449 Jones Mill Road in reference to a male subject walking around the property without permission while threatening the residents that were on the scene.
The complainant was not on the scene, but on the phone with her children who were feeding her information before she called 911, the report said.
When Deputy Ben Cole III arrived on the scene he was met by the suspect identified as Dwayne Williams Jr, 28, of Carrollton in the driveway of the residence. Cole said Williams began speaking in an aggressive tone and his hands were shaking.
According to the police report, Williams stated that someone had stolen his food stamp card, but “was not making much sense and his testimony seemed to be erratic.”
Williams began speaking with other deputies while Cole went and spoke to the other parties involved.
The victim said that Williams had been walking around her residence “yelling and cursing at everyone and making them feel unsafe.” The victim disclosed that Williams also gained entry into her vehicle while on the property and had opened all the doors and gone through the vehicle, the report said.
She was concerned that items had been stolen out of her car but was afraid to go outside to secure her vehicle so she asked her grandson to go with her, per the report.
While the victim and her grandson were outside, Williams allegedly began yelling at the grandson and approached him with aggressive posture. According to the report, Williams was allegedly yelling inches from the grandson’s face and threatened to put the cigarette out in his eye.
When Cole spoke to the grandson, he stated that he heard Williams outside yelling and cursing and that everyone inside was afraid to go outside due to Williams’ aggressive behavior.
The grandson’s testimony of the event was consistent with the victim and both of them agreed to fill out witness statement forms on scene, per the report.
When the victim checked out her vehicle “to the best of her knowledge” nothing appeared to be missing and that she did not see any damage, but still wanted to press charges against Williams.
He was arrested on the scene and charged with simple assault and entering an auto to commit theft. Williams was taken to the Carroll County Jail where he remains with a $25,000 bond.
