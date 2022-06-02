Ernest Pugh, Sr.

Ernest Darrell Pugh Sr., 80, of Franklin, passed away on May 29, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Earnest Woodrow Pugh and Edna Mae Sisk Pugh.
He graduated from Avondale High School and served his Country in the U.S. Army. Ernest then worked as a truck driver for UPS until his retirement in 1991.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Margaret Webb Pugh; children, Ernest Darrell & Michelle Pugh, Jr., Connie Elizabeth & James Gore, Sandy Michelle Hewett, Ronald Kevin & Kristal Pugh; grandchildren, Jeremy Gore, Marcus Gore, Sierra Pugh, Alex Hewett, Hailey Hewett, Ashton Hewett, Morgan Pugh, Makayla Pugh, Karissa Pugh, Jocelyn Pugh, Wyatt Patton, Shane Bohannon, and Devin Bohannon; brother, Ray Oglesby; sister and brother-in-law, Roxanne & James Shifflett; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his great-grandson, Brentley James Gore.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Min. Rodney Roquemore officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery in Heard County. Those serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Gore, Jeremy Gore, Alex Hewett, Jared McCullough, Jamie Gore, and David McCullough. The following gentleman will serve as honorary pallbearers, Devin Bohannon, Donald Bohannon, and Ashton Hewett. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his funeral expenses on his obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
