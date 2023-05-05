Ernest John Shears
Ernest John Shears, “Ernie,” age 82, of Bowdon, Ga., passed away at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after a brief illness.
He was born November 10, 1940, in Wellingborough, England, the son of the late Ernest and Margaret Shears.
Ernie was a talented brick and stone mason, having learned the trade at an early age from his father in London. After coming to the U.S. in the early 1990s and settling in Carroll County, he earned a reputation in the building trade, repointing brickwork and completing other renovations of prominent government buildings, merchant structures, and homes on and around the square in Carrollton and beyond.
Ernie frequently said he had lived a blessed life, one of adventure, excitement and fun. As a young teenager, he joined the Norwegian Merchant Marines and sailed the world, which made for many colorful stories. Among them were sleeping the night on an Egyptian pyramid, being mugged in Marseilles, and living with Aborigines in Australia.
In addition to his love for adventure, Ernie had a passion for music and singing. Dorothy Pittman, owner of Hortons Books & Gifts in Carrollton, once remarked that she always knew Ernie was working on the square, because his singing would precede him around a corner. His natural talent and love for center stage made him a well-known favorite on the local karaoke circuit, singing contemporary rock and pop songs, as well as old crooning classics by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. His last of many standing ovations was just two weeks before his death when he sang at Fairfield Plantation Marina.
Ernie was a long-time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where over the years he sang in the choir and attended Sunday School.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother in England. He is survived by four children, Joanne, Sandi, Maxine, and Matthew, who live in England; numerous grandchildren; his first wife, the former Rita Shears, whom he frequently called “the love of his life;” a sister; and a number of close friends in the local community who became his American family.
A Karaoke Celebration of Life is being planned. Details will be announced via social media.
