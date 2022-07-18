Ernest “Dubba” Schulenburg

Ernest Wicker “Dubba” Schulenburg, 90, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
He was born Nov. 13, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of the late Annie and Ernest Schulenburg of Houston, Texas.
He graduated from John H. Reagan High School in Houston, Texas in 1950 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business from the University of Houston in 1957, after serving in the U.S. Army.
He was a long-time member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church and attended the Victory United Methodist Church in his later years.
Dubba married Judy Lambert Schulenburg of Carrollton, Georgia in 1960 and moved Carrollton in 1967 where he owned and operated Carrollton Insurance Agency and eventually retired from The United Capitol Group in 1997.
He enjoyed painting, drawing, carving and archery and could always be found in his shop working on a project or entertaining friends. In addition to his hobbies, Dubba enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Schulenburg; sons and daughters-in-law, Elena and Jeff Schulenburg, Leanna and Greg Schulenburg; grandchildren, Anna Schulenburg Justice (Brandon), Landon Schulenburg, Lilly Schulenburg and Wright Schulenburg.
Dubba’s legacy was a generous heart, strong sense of family, and a sharp wit that always brought a smile to everyone he encountered.
A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home, with the Rev. Larry Patton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m.
A private inurnment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary contribution can be made to the Dubba Schulenburg Arts Scholarship for a Carrollton High School aspiring artist; https://bit.ly/schulenburgscholarship.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.