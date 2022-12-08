Eris White Shadrix

Mrs. Eris White Shadrix, age 100, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Eris was born on January 9, 1922, in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Homer W. White Sr. and Betty Lou Witcher White.

Eris graduated from Centralhatchee High School, as a member of the class of 1939. In addition to being a loving wife, she was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel loved. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers at Belk loved her as well.

To send flowers to the family of Eris Shadrix, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 18
Visitation
Sunday, December 18, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 18
Funeral
Sunday, December 18, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos