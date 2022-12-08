Mrs. Eris White Shadrix, age 100, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Eris was born on January 9, 1922, in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Homer W. White Sr. and Betty Lou Witcher White.
Eris graduated from Centralhatchee High School, as a member of the class of 1939. In addition to being a loving wife, she was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel loved. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers at Belk loved her as well.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Lee Shadrix; son, Barry Alan Shadrix; grandson, Jonathan Shadrix; and siblings, Cordia Walls, W.D. White, Jessie Walls, J. B. White, Lillie Mae Jones, Ruth Pate, Pierce White, Pauline Parrish, Hulette White, Hubert White, Glen White, Gwen Cartwright, and Bill White.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son & daughter-in-law, Greg & Melissa Shadrix of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara & Ron Adams of Alpharetta; daughter-in-law, Sarah Page Shadrix; grandchildren, Allison Adams, Ashley Adams, Courtney Adams, Bradley Shadrix, Jacob Shadrix, Stan Shadrix, and Sydney Shadrix; great-grandchildren, Eliza Shadrix, Ezra Shadrix, Evie Shadrix, Esme Shadrix, Norah Samford and Harper Samford; and many nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caregivers at the Tapestry House and Gentiva Hospice Care, for the exceptional care they provided to Mrs. Eris.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in The Church at Carrollton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service.
To send flowers to the family of Eris Shadrix, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.