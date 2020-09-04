Eris Joiner, 80, of Lithonia, Georgia, died on Aug. 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5,
2020, at 1 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church,
687 County Road 51
in Woodland,
Alabama, 36280.
Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.