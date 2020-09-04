Eris Joiner, 80, of Lithonia, Georgia, died on Aug. 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5,

2020, at 1 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church,

687 County Road 51

in Woodland,

Alabama, 36280.

Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.

Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Eris Joiner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.