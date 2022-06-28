Eris Estelle Denney Muse, 94, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from complications of a stroke.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1927, to Willie Myrt and Newman Denney. Eris grew up on a farm in Carroll County where she spent her days helping in the garden and picking cotton. She played with her five brothers and could ride a bike and throw a ball as good as any of them. She played basketball at Roopville High school where she graduated in 1944. One of her proudest accomplishments that she was sure to let others know was being selected as the “Healthiest Girl in Carroll County” by the 4H club at the age of 16. Her healthy constitution continued to serve her well throughout her long life. After high school, she attended business school where she learned to type (100 words/minute), take shorthand, and do accounts receivable.
In 1947, she married her sweetheart, J.D., and soon after moved to College Park. She worked as a secretary and raised their three girls before moving back to Carrollton in 1972. She spent most of her working career as a secretary or doing payroll for various local businesses. She enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with administrative tasks at her church of many decades, Stripling Chapel United Methodist.
In her later years, she worked with her daughter Cindy at Feathers and Twigs and was well known for her peanut brittle and other goodies that she shared with customers. She also volunteered for Tanner Medical Center in the gift shop from 2004-19, logging over 3000 volunteer hours.
Known affectionately by friends and family alike as “Granny,” her love for working continued at home where she sewed, gardened, canned vegetables, cooked big meals, cared for grandchildren and helped others in countless ways.
At the age of 90, she was still agile enough to help carry in a new refrigerator without breaking a sweat. If there was a job to be done, she did it! Her energy and drive lasted until the age of 93, when she was still able to live independently, work in her yard, and attend aerobic classes. Whatever the endeavor, Eris was always ready and willing to help her friends and family however she was able. She was sharp, pragmatic, matter of fact, salt of the earth, fast with a quip, generous and altruistic and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jackson D. Muse; her daughter, Susan Muse; and all her siblings, Vivian Rogers, Wilford Denney, Felton Denney, Earl Denney, Jimmie Denney, and Max Denney.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Bickers (Doyle Bickers) and Cindy Safier (Scott Safier); granddaughters, Jessie Crews (Brian Crews) and Hannah Bingham (Austen Bingham); and great-grandchildren, Sadie Crews, Willa Crews, Phoebe Bingham and Jack Bingham. Also surviving her are sisters-in-law, Merle Denney, Evelyn Denney and Mable Muse Ozburn; as
well as a host of
nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. from Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tac Coley officiating.
Members of the Tanner Auxiliary will be seated as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sacred Journey Hospice, The Stewart House and all of Mrs. Eris’ special sitters who took such wonderful care of her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eris’ memory to one of the following: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, act.alz.org; Sacred Journey Hospice, 125 Oak Hill Blvd., Newnan, Georgia 30265; or Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church, 1830 Hwy 27 S, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.