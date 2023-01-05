Ms. Erica Prothro, age 49, of Carrollton died on December 28, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Miracle Deliverance Church, 104 Burson Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Parish McCoy, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday January 6, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

