It is with regret that we announce the passing of Eric Brian Williams, due to complications from Covid-19, on Feb. 13, 2022, in Columbus, Georgia.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Williams, of Columbus; sister Faye Williams, of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers Clarence Williams, of Tampa Florida; and Travis Williams, of Douglasville, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Murlene and Clarence Williams, and brother, DuMont Williams.

His mortal remains will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held in Columbus, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in his name.

Trending Videos