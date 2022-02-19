It is with regret that we announce the passing of Eric Brian Williams, due to complications from Covid-19, on Feb. 13, 2022, in Columbus, Georgia.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Williams, of Columbus; sister Faye Williams, of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers Clarence Williams, of Tampa Florida; and Travis Williams, of Douglasville, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Murlene and Clarence Williams, and brother, DuMont Williams.
His mortal remains will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held in Columbus, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in his name.
