City and county school officials have noted an increase in student enrollment compared to the start of school last year.
Enrollment at the Carrollton city schools has increased by 4% this year, with a net increase of 210 students, according to preliminary numbers calculated since Aug. 2.
Carroll County schools saw most of its increased enrollment in elementary schools.
Anna Clifton, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the city school system, said that this is welcomed news, considering a global pandemic has greatly impacted public education.
“Our growth has steadily increased at a healthy pace,” said Mark Albertus, Superintendent of City Schools. “Some of this growth is organic, as would be expected as the city grows as a whole.
“But, a large percentage can be attributed to families outside the city limits who choose to send their children here because of our program offerings that span across all schools, from K-12.”
Albertus noted that roughly a third of the enrollment (28% of this count) is made up of non-resident students, which he says is a percentage that has held fast for decades.
Enrollment counts taken Aug. 11 tallied a total enrollment of 5,451. Carrollton Junior High reported the largest enrollment increase at 7%, followed by Carrollton Upper Elementary and Carrollton Elementary at 6% each.
On the other hand, city school officials say that at Carrollton High, the enrollment remained virtually unchanged.
Clifton noted that it is especially noteworthy that enrollment increases are occurring in the lower grades.
“We are grateful that families have confidence in our schools to care for their children and help them reach their full potential according to their unique needs and interests,” said Clifton.
Carroll County School Superintendent Scott Cowart said that the school system has also had an increase in student enrollment over the last few weeks.
Cowart said that most of the increase can be attributed to students enrolling into the elementary schools.
At the end of day nine of classes, county school officials noted a total enrollment of 15,331 students within their school system. Of those students, there was an increase of 292 of students in the system's 12 elementary schools.
Cowart said that this is an increase of 414 more students than were enrolled at the same time last year. The largest cluster within their school system, he says, is the Villa Rica cluster with over 5,000 students, followed by the Central cluster.
“We are pleased to see a continued increase in enrollment in the Carroll County Schools,” said Cowart. “As our community continues to grow with new housing and development coming in, more families are choosing Carroll County Schools as an option to educate their children.
“We will continue to monitor our enrollment growth to check the impact that it has on our schools and work with our board of education to continue to invest in the resources we need to provide the educational opportunities that all of our students deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.