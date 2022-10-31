The Sanders have brought a new business focus to the Carrollton community, bringing customers everything they need to enjoy outdoors.
Alan Sanders and his wife, Brandi, are the owners of Earthly Outfitters located at 409 Maple Street in Carrollton. They officially opened the store on Aug. 6, 2022.
Sanders grew up in Haralson County and spent a lot of his time outside either in the woods, his grandmother’s lake, or in the Tallapoosa River fishing. He moved into Carrollton around his mid 20s and has been in the city for approximately 20 years.
“I have spent many years camping with the scouts, kayaking on all of our local rivers and lakes, and hiking with friends,” Sanders said.
Earthly Outfitters, known as “your outdoor connection,” offering mostly anything customers would need to enjoy a day out kayaking, hiking, and just being one with nature. Sanders says he has had the idea of opening the shop since he was 18 years old, but more recently began thinking about bringing a business to his own community.
“I've always wanted to be a small business owner and never thought about bringing my own interests to the community until a year and a half ago. We spent many years having to travel over an hour in each direction to get the gear that we wanted to use. And frankly, we were tired of ordering online and not knowing exactly what we were getting. It means a lot to me to be able to put my hands on something and feel the quality before purchasing,” Sanders said.
According to Sanders, Earthly Outfitters tries to specialize in “American made, American owned and as much recycled as possible.” Some of the brands offered inside the store are Jackson Kayaks made in Sparta, Tenn., Bending Branch paddles made in Wisconsin, Alps Mountaineering hiking and camping equipment, which is family owned and has a lifetime warranty, and YackAttack made in Farmville, Va.
In addition to those brands, the store has Jetboil cooking systems, Eureka camp stoves, Mount Inspiration shirts made of recycled water bottles, Brunton compasses and Stanley, which started in 1918. According to Sanders, they have tried to bridge the gap of what Carrollton did not offer from its small businesses and they are striving to be the “first hand advisors for the products offered.”
“Everything that we offer we have used, or have first hand experience with. We strive to be West Georgia's first stop before you go on your next adventure to make sure that you are well prepared for what you may encounter,” Sanders said.
