CHS's Engram awarded special plaque of appreciation

Coach Gwen Engram (left) was recognized for her more than 30 years of service to the Carrollton City Schools at Friday night's CHS football game at Grisham Stadium. The longtime girls track coach led her teams to numerous region titles and countless state appearances and consecutive state titles in 2005 and 2006. CHS Principal Ian Lyle is pictured presenting a special plaque of appreciation to Coach Engram.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Following more three decades of dedicated, outstanding service to the Carrollton City Schools Coach Gwen Engram was recognized at Friday night's Trojan football game at Grisham Stadium,

Coach Engram's impact on Trojan female athletics was history-making and life-changing for many of her athletes. The long-time girls track head coach stepped down from the post in 2021 to enjoy retirement.

