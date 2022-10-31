Following more three decades of dedicated, outstanding service to the Carrollton City Schools Coach Gwen Engram was recognized at Friday night's Trojan football game at Grisham Stadium,
Coach Engram's impact on Trojan female athletics was history-making and life-changing for many of her athletes. The long-time girls track head coach stepped down from the post in 2021 to enjoy retirement.
During her career at CHS than spanned over 30 years, her teams claimed numerous region titles and earned countless state appearances, including consecutive state titles in 2005 and 2006.
However, she is best known for her steady, yet demanding leadership to the two generations of Trojan athletes who not only hold her in high esteem but who genuinely love their former coach.
The school district thanked Coach Engram for her leadership, dedication, and contribution to the Trojan Gold Standard with the special recognition Friday night and wished her the best in her retirement.
