The City of Carrollton has announced the appointment of Allen English as Carrollton's new fire chief. He is succeeding Jimmy Bearden, who is retiring after 42 years with the city.
“Congratulations to Chief English,” said Mayor Betty Cason. “Our city is so fortunate to have such a qualified and experienced person take over the helm of the Fire Department. Allen exemplifies the department’s and the city’s dedication to making a positive impact every day in the lives of our citizens.”
English is a 27-year employee of the City of Carrollton.
“Deputy Fire Chief Allen English has been a valuable asset to the fire department and the City of Carrollton, and we are excited to promote him to fire chief,” said City Manager David Brooks. “With his education, experience and institutional knowledge, we know it will be a seamless transition.”
English is a Bremen High School graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from the Southern College of Technology. He began his career with the Carrollton Fire Department in 1995 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2004.
“The City of Carrollton and the Carrollton Fire Department have been a good fit for me,” said English. “I could not have asked for a better employer or group of people to work with.
"I am excited about our future. I like challenges and an opportunity to solve problems. The position of fire chief will offer both," English noted.
"An introduction to this profession in the late 1980s by my stepfather planted a love of helping people in my heart ,and I have never thought of doing anything else," he added.
In 2016, English was certified as an International Association of Arson Investigators Fire Investigator. He also attended the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy and was sworn in as a Carrollton police officer in 2013. In March of 2018, he was promoted to the rank of battalion chief and was promoted to deputy fire chief in 2021.
“Deputy Fire Chief Allen English is a very experienced, professional fire officer and proven leader,” Bearden said of his successor. “His appointment to fire chief is very well deserved and I feel certain he will lead our department into the future accomplishing great things.”
The new fire chief said the department’s training, equipment and policies will continue to evolve to meet the challenges residential and commercial growth and changing technology bring. In addition to completing a new Fire Station 23 this year, the CFD is implementing updated fire reporting software.
English has earned multiple hazardous materials, rescue and fire officer, investigator, inspection and educator certifications. He has overseen the department’s Pre-Fire Planning and Fire Safety Inspection programs and the city’s Fire Hydrant Inspection Program.
"I value having a job where I am able to make a difference in people’s lives. We constantly deal with people on the worst day of their life, and every positive outcome is a memorable event for me,” he explained.
English and his wife, Melanie, have been married for almost 28 years. Their two children, Katrin and Ally, are both University of West Georgia graduates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.