All good things have to come to an end.
Just ask the Carrollton High Lady Trojans after their hopes of bringing home the GHSA Class AAAAAA basketball title were left on the Macon Coliseum floor Friday. Westlake ended Carrollton’s dreams with a 64-46 victory and, in the process, won its fourth-straight basketball title and its first after dropping down from Class AAAAAAA.
The Lady Trojans ended their season with a 30-2 record while the Lady Lions finished the COVID-filled 2020-21 campaign with an unbeaten 20-0 record.
The Westlake girls basketball dynasty continued with the victory. The Lady Lions have not lost to a team from Georgia since 2017.
Westlake turned a close game through the first half into a double-digit victory with a 17-6 run late in the second half. The Lady Lions had a distinct height advantage against Carrollton and were able to turn missed shots on the offensive end into second chances. With their rebounding advantage on the defensive end, they were able shut down scoring opportunities by Carrollton.
Carrollton lost for the first time midway through the season when it fell to McEachern but went on a 22-game winning streak.
The championship game featured two players who will move on to SEC schools next year. Carrollton’s De’mauri Flournoy is headed to Vanderbilt and scored 15, while Westlake’s Raven Johnson, who will play at South Carolina, finished with 10.
Carrollton jumped out to an 8-2 lead early in the first quarter. Eghosa Obasuyi had the hot hand early for the Lady Trojans, drilling two 3-point shots in the first quarter. Kanija Daniel also hit a 3-point shot in the first quarter.
Westlake whittled away at Carrollton’s lead and went up 14-13 at the end of the period.
The Lions appeared set to take the lead into the half, but Flournoy was fouled with one second left while shooting a 3-point and hit two free throws to knot the game at 25-all.
Flournoy got off to a slow start in her final game with the Lady Trojans but picked up her scoring pace in the second half. The Vandy-bound point guard connected on back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter and converted two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Taniya Latson had the hot hand early for the Lady Lions, dishing in 12-points in the first half. Latson got to the line four times for Westlake and converted all of those chances in the first quarter to set the stage for her double-digit performance. She also converted three shots from the field in the second quarter.
Latson led all scorers with 24 points.
Carrollton head coach Shon Thomaston’s squad should be one of the favorites to repeat as a state finalist next year. Only Flournoy and Jenee Edwards graduate from this year’s squad.
Sisters Kehinde and Eghosa Obasuyi are among the players returning next year after having solid games in the championship.
