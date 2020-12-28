After months of uncertainty, students across the county and state will know how their end-of-course assessments will affect their grade: very little.
In October, state Superintendent Richard Woods proposed to the state school board that, for the 2020-21 school year, the End-of-Course Milestones tests should be weighted at 0.01% of a student’s final grade, rather than the normal 20% weight, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After back-and-forth between the Superintendent and the state Board of Education, the board voted to approve Woods’ original recommendation of a .01% course grade weight for Georgia Milestones End-of-Course (EOC) exams for the 2020-21 school year.
Last year, the tests had been waived all together due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic shift to distance learning. This year, however, that waiver was not granted, prompting the superintendent to seek an alternate solution.
The solution proposed would reduce the stress of “high-stakes testing” by lowering the weight. So while students are still required to take their EOC exams, it will have a minimal impact on their final grades.
This change to the impact of EOC exams was met with positivity by local education leaders in the Carrollton City School System and Carroll County School System.
In the county schools, testing calendars show that students had already taken their winter EOC exams, before the state board of education’s vote took place.
But at Carrollton City Schools, students will be taking their winter EOC exams in January, after the state board vote. This is due to the delayed start of the 2020-21 school year caused by the COVID-10 pandemic, which had pushed the start of the second semester to Jan. 25, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.