If it’s February, then it’s time for two things in Carroll County — the Golden K Kiwanis – Southwire Pancake Breakfast and Empty Bowls. Both events take place at the Carroll County Agricultural Center, and both raise funds to benefit our community. The Pancake Breakfast starts on Saturday, February 12 and continues each Saturday in February.
As for Empty Bowls, the Carroll County Soup Kitchen and the Empty Bowls planning team (of which I am part) made the difficult decision to go with a virtual event this year again. No one is more heartbroken than those of us who have been part of this wonderful community event for more than fifteen years. More than a fundraiser, Empty Bowls draws together a diverse group of people — artists, potters, restauranteurs, home chefs, musicians, and volunteers of all ages. With all the uncertainty around our ongoing pandemic and the logistics of how this event happens, we feel we have made a good decision to protect our neighbors.
Last year, Empty Bowls raised nearly as much for the Soup Kitchen through donations even without the bowls and soup that make this gathering so unique and beloved. We believe we can count on our community again this year to come through for our neighbors. The ministry offered through the all-volunteer Carroll County Soup Kitchen is vital for those who experience hunger and hardship in our community. They depend on in-kind and financial donations to keep serving hot meals, providing bags of groceries, and making a difference.
With the pandemic ongoing, the Soup Kitchen has continued to operate as a drive-thru and delivery ministry, serving meals and giving out food three days a week throughout 2021. Over the last year, the Soup Kitchen served 14,261 hot meals and gave out 6,237 sacks of groceries. Each sack contains the equivalent of 4 meals for a total of almost 25,000 meals. In the last year, volunteers delivered almost 6,000 meals to elderly and disabled neighbors in our community. All this food comes to around 125,000 pounds!
The Empty Bowls event is the only major fundraiser for the Soup Kitchen. Like the Soup Kitchen, Empty Bowls happens through the generosity of our volunteers and our sponsor partners, The Carrollton Center for the Arts and Keep Carroll Beautiful. In addition, hundreds of individuals and local businesses become sponsors by giving $100 or more. This year, we are planning a virtual art auction on February 27 on the Empty Bowls Facebook page. Carroll County is home to an amazing community of artists who provide beautiful pottery soup bowls and other pieces each year. You can stay up to date on how to bid and where to buy soup bowls on our Facebook page.
Empty Bowls got its start with a friend and church member, Carol Boyd, and a potter friend Helen Helwig who had been part of an Empty Bowls event where she had lived before. From that first event, which raised just enough money for a new dishwasher for the Soup Kitchen, Empty Bowls has grown into a much beloved gathering of people who love soup and a good cause. Even though we still can’t gather in person, we can gather in our hearts and spirits around the ministry of the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, now serving our community for more than 30 years. We’re still living in hard times, but with the love and generosity that Empty Bowls inspires, we can make the times a little easier for our neighbors.
I shared a story in a sermon last Sunday. It was about a little boy who had received help from his local food bank. He said, “When I get those bags of food, they’re really heavy; and that heaviness is love.” Empty Bowls helps us give love. It may yet be a while before we can end this pandemic, but we can end a little boy’s hunger today. We can love our neighbors as we have been loved. You can give at www.carrollcountysoupkitchen.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.