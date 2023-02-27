The annual Empty Bowls event that benefits the Carroll County Soup Kitchen was once again a big success when hundreds of area citizens converged on the County Ag Center in Carrollton this past weekend to enjoy an array of soup selections provided by local restaurants and make choose from a variety of artwork contributed by numerous artisans.
Because of the pandemic, Sunday was the first in-person edition of Empty Bowls since 2020. Approximately $30,000 was raised last year during the second virtual (online) event.
A tally of proceeds from this year's event was still underway Monday.
"After being a virtual event for two years, we were delighted to be back in person," noted Sue McBrayer, board member of the non-profit organization that has been feeding the hungry in Carroll County since 1982.
"This event brings our community together to help people in our area" McBrayer said.
And judging by the crowd that converged on the Ag Center for what has become a February ritual for Carroll Countians and other west Georgia citizens, it was a big success once again.
Admission was $15 per person. The fee included all-you-can-eat soup contributed by local restauranteurs and an opportunity to bid in a blind auction that included a wide variety of paintings, sculptures, and other pieces of art created by area artisans.
The top bid of the day was $700 for a painting of Dr. Fred Richards, a licensed professional counselor and psychologist for many years who is well-known locally for his writing, humor and sharp wit. The painting, created by Lucy King, was purchased by Debbie Neal.
"The Carroll County Soup Kitchen greatly appreciates everyone who helped make Empty Bowls a success: soup makers, artists who donated their works, the musicians who performed, all of the volunteers, and of course, everyone who enjoyed the day with us!" McBrayer said.
"We live in the very best community--one that is so gracious and generous," she added.
McBrayer paid special recognition to the approximately 100 volunteers who helped make Empty Bowls a success once again.
"Everyone who works at Empty Bowls, and everyone who helps at the Soup Kitchen is a volunteer!" she said.
"And we really appreciated the ROTC cadets from the Carroll County Schools and the ladies from University of West Georgia's Zeta Phi Beta sorority, as well as the Master Gardeners who created the centerpieces."
At the conclusion of Sunday's event, funds raised, not counting sponsors, came to approximately $9,000.
"Sponsors are still sending in money, so we don't have a final total on those contributions," she explained.
