The annual Empty Bowls event that benefits the Carroll County Soup Kitchen was once again a big success when hundreds of area citizens converged on the County Ag Center in Carrollton this past weekend to enjoy an array of soup selections provided by local restaurants and make choose from a variety of artwork contributed by numerous artisans.

Because of the pandemic, Sunday was the first in-person edition of Empty Bowls since 2020. Approximately $30,000 was raised last year during the second virtual (online) event.

