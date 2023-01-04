Emmy Lougenia Pulliam Treadaway passed away on December 31, 2022, after a long and tenacious battle with breast cancer. Lou, or "Lou Lou" as her grandchildren affectionately called her, was 77 years young.

Raised in Newton County, Lou followed in her father's footsteps as an educator, graduating from West Georgia College with a degree in education, followed by her Master’s in Education from Jacksonville State University. Lou taught her entire career in the Carroll County School system, with the majority of that (1972-2006) at Central High School in the English department. Her blend of love, courage, tenacity, and authenticity had a lifelong lasting impact on countless numbers of young adults.

Trending Videos