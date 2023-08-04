Emmett Richard Thomas

Mr. Emmett Richard Thomas, 81, of Villa Rica, passed away at his home Friday, July 14, 2023.

He was born July 27, 1941 in Macon, Georgia, son of the late Mildred Kaney Thomas and the late Emmett Rudolph Thomas. Richard was a day one Georgia employee with UPS starting in September of 1966. He spent his last 25 years with UPS as a Center Manager before retiring. In his free time, Richard enjoyed playing golf and tennis and riding his motorcycle and scooter. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as an aircraft mechanic working on jet fighters.