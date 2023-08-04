Mr. Emmett Richard Thomas, 81, of Villa Rica, passed away at his home Friday, July 14, 2023.
He was born July 27, 1941 in Macon, Georgia, son of the late Mildred Kaney Thomas and the late Emmett Rudolph Thomas. Richard was a day one Georgia employee with UPS starting in September of 1966. He spent his last 25 years with UPS as a Center Manager before retiring. In his free time, Richard enjoyed playing golf and tennis and riding his motorcycle and scooter. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as an aircraft mechanic working on jet fighters.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Clara Ann Houston Thomas of Villa Rica, GA; son, Richard Barry Thomas of Villa Rica, GA; daughter and daughter-in-law, Tracy Lynne Thomas and Angela Bay of Smyrna, GA; two grandchildren, Brandon Richard Thomas and Christin Marie Thomas; great-grandson, Westin Thomas Butler; four sisters, Jean Spivey of Birmingham, AL, Maedene McIntosh of Wilmington, NC, Judy Blizzard of Forsyth, GA and Janet Hunnicutt of Macon, GA; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Blizzard, Judy Blizzard, and Dr. Eric Spivey officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Interment will follow at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital For Children, and The Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Emmet Richard Thomas.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
