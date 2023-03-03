Emma Jackson

Mrs. Emma Louise Jackson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was born on September 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Willie Mayfield Driver and Mary Smith Driver.

Louise retired as a nurse’s aide from Pine Knoll Nursing & Rehab. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Friday, March 3, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 4
Funeral
Saturday, March 4, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
