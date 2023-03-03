Mrs. Emma Louise Jackson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was born on September 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Willie Mayfield Driver and Mary Smith Driver.
Louise retired as a nurse’s aide from Pine Knoll Nursing & Rehab. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, L. N. "Buck" Jackson; brothers, Earnest Driver, Fredrick Shadrick, and Wayne Driver; sister, Margaret Driver; and stepmother, Mary Driver.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sisters, Velvie Noles, Blanche Bailey, and Debra Williford.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Keith Runnels officiating. Internment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Michael Driver, Ronnie Muse, Kevin Marshall, Sherman Willford, and Joey Turner.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, March 2, 2023, and Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at
To send flowers to the family of Emma Jackson, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.