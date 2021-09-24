Emma Lue Harris, 71, of Buchanan, Georgia, died on Sept. 14, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Jackson Chapel Baptist Church, 151 Carrollton Street in Buchanan. Interment will follow in Jackson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
