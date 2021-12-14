Emily Prather

Emily Kathleen Prather, 44, of Grandview, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1977, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Robert Prather and Marilyn Griffin Prather.
She graduated
from Central High School in 1995. She was named to “Who’s Who” in art and
had a second-degree
black belt in taekwondo and hapkido. She went on many mission trips to Kenya, Africa and Venezuela, South America.
Emily was a home health care giver. She was a member of the International House of Prayer and was active in the Night Watch.
In addition to her loving parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her uncle, Mark Griffin; cousin, Jordan Griffin; and many extended family and good friends.
Emily was welcomed into Heaven by her daughter, Jenna Marilyn Prather; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Joan Griffin; and her paternal grandparents, Wade and Gladys Prather.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
