Embattled Superior Court Judge Meng Lim announced on Thursday that he will run for re-election in 2022, although the Haralson County judge still faces possible disciplinary action by a state judicial panel.
While Lim declined to comment on the specifics of the case, he said Friday that he wasn’t going to let it distract him from trying to serve his community.
“I’m proud of my service on the bench,” he said. “It’s sad that some have tried to discredit me, whether it’s for personal or political reasons.”
Lim has served as Superior Court judge for the Tallapoosa Circuit since 2015. He was the first Asian American to be elected to a Superior Court bench in the state of Georgia.
As an immigrant from Cambodia who came here with nothing, he is extremely grateful that the voters gave him the chance to serve not one but two terms as judge.
“I think that if I were to be in Cambodia, there would be no way someone like me would become judge,” Lim said.
Lim arrived in the United States with his family in 1981, not knowing any English. After six months, his parents were lucky to find jobs in Bremen — lucky because Bremen was such a tight-knit yet welcoming community, he said.
“There were a lot of people who helped me and my family out with all the problems we went through in the beginning,” Lim said.
His family flourished in Bremen. He graduated from Bremen High School as valedictorian and from there went on to Emory University on the Georgia Governor’s Scholarship. He graduated with a degree in history and then earned his law degree.
Lim served as an attorney in the Tallapoosa Circuit from 1998 until 2014. He didn’t forget the lessons he learned about compassion and service from the people who helped his family, Lim said.
“So I tried to remember that, both when I became an attorney and especially when I became a judge,” he said. “I tried to give some of that back to the community.”
But during his second term, he ran into some legal trouble.
Lim was investigated by the Judicial Qualifications Commission beginning in 2020 after his wife alleged — but later recanted — that he had physically attacked her during an argument. She had texted a friend about the abuse including graphic pictures of her injuries. However, a grand jury declined to indict Lim after his wife recanted her statements.
However, the Judicial Qualifications Commission continued to investigate Lim, and in January notified him of that investigation. In July 2021, the panel filed formal charges with Georgia Supreme Court alleging that Lim had violated judicial ethics 16 times.
The accusations involved two separate incidents spreading over 2016, 2017 and 2018, including showing favoritism to family friend, Darrell Hill, in Drug Court, which Lim oversees, and a romantic relationship with a Erika Hernandez, woman who was employed in the Polk County Clerk’s office.
The Commission asked that the court decide whether Lim’s actions rose to the level of “willful misconduct in office,” or “conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute.” If so, the Commission requested the high court impose disciplinary action.
In late September, Lim filed his response to the charges and asked for a dismissal. Two weeks later, on Oct. 5, the court filed a hearing schedule estimating a final hearing in early 2022.
In his response, Lim admitted his conduct concerning Hill was a mistake, one that he has not made since. However, he repeatedly denied that the administrators of the Drug Court had not known of his prior relationship with Hill, and included emails showing that while he was the one who had recommended Hill for the program, it was Judge Murphy — not him — who had sentenced Hill to Drug Court.
He chided the Commission for refusing to allow him access to the emails and texts that might have jogged his memory before his interview with them in March. He also noted that the punishment in this case didn’t fit the crime.
“Had the issue of drug court mishandling by Judge Lim reached this panel five years ago, when it occurred, it is likely that because of the ambiguity of the duties, the responsibilities of an accountability court judge and because if was the first time [and we know now, the only time] that a drug court participant issue had been before this panel, it is very likely that punishment would have been something less than would have required formal charges,” Lim’s answer states.
It goes on to state that the highly publicized, public reprimand was sufficient punishment.
The statement also sources commentary from the Commission stating that judges in accountability courts such as the drug court are different than in typical courts because they are designed to create a relationship between the judge and the participants.
“The effectiveness of the court often depends upon the judge’s personal involvement and use of judicial authority to change the behavior of the litigants,” was taken from Rule 2.11 in the Canons Rule and Commentary of the Judicial Qualification Commission regarding the accountability courts.
“Judge Lim used his own discretion and worked toward a positive understanding carrying out the mission of helping Mr. Hill attain and maintain freedom from drugs,” the response said.
In reference to the charges dealing with his romantic relationship Lim’s filed response decried his lack of privacy.
“A good deal of privacy goes out the window when one becomes a judge, but the right to a private life does not cease to exist,” the response states. “That right of privacy extends to the most basic human right to associate and to have the kind of relationships that ordinary people have.”
While the portion of Lim’s response dealing with drug court addressed every paragraph, the portion dealing with the romantic relationship was more general. Lim admitted to having a social/romantic relationship with the court employee Hernandez, but denied paragraphs 36 through 64 “as written” as a whole, to protect his and the woman’s privacy, the response said.
He denied each paragraph from 75 to 90 listing all 16 of the formal charges filed against him by the Commission.
Lim said he is proud of the work his office has done during his two terms.
“When I first got on the bench, the average case was about seven years old,” Lim said. “Within a year on the bench, the average case on my calendar is usually within two years old. It’s been like that even though we’ve gone through COVID, and that was a huge disadvantage to the court system.”
That, Lim said, is a testament to not only his office but the way that all the offices involved work together, including the District Attorney’s Office, the Superior Court Clerk’s office and law enforcement, he said.
“This is a dream come true,” Lim said, “for the people to trust me enough to do this job. I really take that to heart.”
Lim’s current term will end Dec. 31, 2022. If he is re-elected, the new term would begin Jan. 1, 2023.
