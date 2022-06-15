With an average age of nearly 79, the Oak Ridge Boys show no signs of even slowing down, much less retiring.
In fact, Richard Sterban, whose deep bass voice has been instantly recognizable since he uttered the lyrics "oompapa oompapa mau mau" in what is easily the group's signature song, "Elvira," says they are not ready to even consider walking away from touring or making music.
"We do not plan to retire," Sterban said. "I think we have to be realistic. Nothing or no one lasts forever in this life, but at this point we do not have plans to retire. As long as the Good Lord above will continue to allow the Oak Ridge Boys to experience good health for our age, we are going to be out here doing this because this is what we really love doing. We love taking our music live to our fans, and our audiences."
They Oak Ridge Boys will bring that signature sound to the fans and audience at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center on June 25. The venue was changed from the Coliseum at the University of West Georgia.
The performance will also feature the duo Homegrown as well as Noah Hicks.
Sterban and Duane Allen are both 79 while Joe Bonsall is 74. William Lee Golden is the elder statesmen of the group at 83.
It was Golden, who led the group in the song "Thank God for Kids" which became a gold standard hit, that approached Sterban in 1972 about joining the group.
But Sterban already had a pretty good gig at that time.
"For about two years prior to joining the Oak Ridge Boys, I worked for J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet," Sterban said.
The Stamps Quartet led by Sumner, who still has the Guinness world record for hitting the lowest bass note, sang behind Elvis Presley from 1970-1977.
"I was only there for about six months," Sterban said of being hired by Sumner, "and there I am on stage with the biggest star in the world."
Faced with the decision, Sterban said he felt like the group "had a great deal of potential."
He made that decision in one day, and it has paid off with a career that has spanned 50 years with his three pals.
"I followed my heart," Sterban said.
Their string of hits includes the Country-Pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids, American Made, I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes, Fancy Free, Gonna Take A Lot Of River and many others. In 2009, they covered a White Stripes song, receiving accolades from Rock reviewers. In 2011, they rerecorded a thirtieth anniversary version of Elvira for a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store project.
The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album — plus one double platinum single — and had more than a dozen national No. 1 singles and over 30 top-10 hits.
In 1977, Paul Simon tapped the Oaks to sing backup for his hit Slip Slidin’ Away, and they went on to record with George Jones, Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Roy Rogers, Billy Ray Cyrus, Bill Monroe, Ray Charles and even Shooter Jennings, the son of their old friend Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. Most recently, the group recorded a duet with Merle Haggard for their 2015 Rock of Ages hymns and Gospel favorites album.
Sterban guarantees that "Elvira" will be on the playlist and has been since the group tested it at a live show in Spokane, Wash. The group released the song in 1981. Sterban said the group encored the song "at least three times" during that initial performance.
"All of your readers," Sterban said, "can count on the fact that if you come to our show, yes, you are going to hear 'Elvira.' Yes, you are going to definitely hear me do 'Giddy-up, oompapa oompapa mau mau.' That will definitely happen."
The song was written by Dallas Frazier in 1964 and played for the group in a studio session by the group's longtime producer Ron Chancey. Frazier recorded the song himself in 1967, and Kenny Rogers also recorded the song with First Edition.
Sterban said Frazier was inspired to write the song in his car coming home from a recording session with his producer. While driving through east Nashville, he came across a street sign: Elvira Street.
Frazier pulled over, and on the spot wrote the hook of the song, including Sterban's part that he made famous.
Frazier claimed that "oompapa oompapa mau mau" imitates potholes on Elvira Street.
"I've heard him tell the story more than once," Sterban said.
The Oak Ridge Boys' visit to Carrollton comes also to promote new projects. "Front Porch Singin'" is a project the group recorded during the pandemic, and the group is also talking about a new project produced by Dave Cobb, who also produced "Front Porch Singin'."
"We love working with Dave Cobb," Sterban said. "Believe it or not he calls us his crazy uncles. He just brings something out of the Oak Ridge Boys. He wants to capture the four voices."
Those voices hit the stage at the PAC on June 25, at 7:30 p.m.
