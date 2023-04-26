There are many things worse than death. I have not yet suffered until the point of giving up the ghost, but have thought at various times that surely I was. There's the labors for four Viking babies, various and sundry illnesses, extreme gastric problems (teenage Vikings, anyone?), and fired-up joints from, I'm assuming, all that GMO corn I've eaten over the years.
After Ken left for work last night, with me groaning in the bathroom with burgeoning stomach issues...I finally thought to myself, "Oh well, he's gonna find me dead on the toilet, just like Elvis." That's how Flossie Mae bites the dust, I guess. In all seriousness, there was a giving-up of my life right there. I pondered the will of God, that what if this was my moment to go see Him? I breathed really deep and surrendered. And then I got better, so obviously I was wrong. Coulda had something to do with the deep breathing and all, but in the end it's God's timing (or not). Also thought a lot about the fact that we all have an appointed day and time to die, but I might suffer a lot more in-between if I don't take care of this ole temple. The trial of my life! If it was cocaine or whiskey it'd be easier. Then the question is yes or no, not what, how much, and how many. You gotta eat or you'll blow away. I'm not blowing away any time soon...
