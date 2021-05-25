Elva Louise Crystal, 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
A graveside service and entombment will be held at the Carroll Memory Gardens Mausoleum on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
