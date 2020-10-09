Elsy Santos, 42, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Oct. 5, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
