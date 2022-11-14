Elsie Louellen Jiles Davis, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
She was born in Carrollton, on March 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Rev. Melton Jiles and Kamie League Jiles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 9:41 pm
Elsie Louellen Jiles Davis, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
She was born in Carrollton, on March 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Rev. Melton Jiles and Kamie League Jiles.
Professionally, Elsie was a dedicated employee of Sony Music for many years. Most importantly, she was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Winton Akers, Shirley and Jerry Hansen, all of Carrollton; sons, Steve Chandler (Patty), Phillip Chandler (Teresa); stepchildren, Shirley Fitzpatrick, Linda Armistead, Tim Davis; brother, Jimmy Jiles; sister, Janice Turner; grandchildren, Marcia Hansen (Paul), Amanda Douhne (Kareem), Shannon Hansen, Slade Hansen (Seton), Jody Chandler, Brian Holcombe (Tammy), Kishia O’Hara, Brad Chandler (Amanda); 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Davis; sisters, Edna Scott, Marie Brannon; brothers, Junior Jiles, Gene Jiles.
The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home and the funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Brown and the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt officiated. Music was by Judy Hunnicutt.
Pallbearers will be Paul Hansen, Rodney Turner, Kareem Douhne, Brody Douhne, Zach Hansen and Slade Hansen.
Interment will be in West Georgia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eight Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001; or Eastside Baptist Church, 42 Little New York Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.