Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 7:27 pm
Elnora All Curry, 82, of Bowdon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Worship Church Cemetery, 9781 County Road 47, Newell, Alabama.
Her viewing will be on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, from 5-7 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton.
