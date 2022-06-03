Elmer Lovett Hayes, 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on May 31, 2022.
Her homecoming service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 133 Thomas Dorsey Drive in Villa Rica, with remains place in state at noon. Interment Villa Rica Community Cemetery.
Viewing of remains will be Friday, June 3, 2022, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home 116 Cleghorn St, Villa Rica GA 30180.
