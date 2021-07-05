Mrs. Ellen Kay Rambo Parks, 70, of Carrollton died on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Almon Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in West Georgia Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com .
