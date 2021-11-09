Ella Wyatt, 63, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing was held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks Will Be Required Of All Who Attend These Event.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
