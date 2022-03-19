Elizabeth Anne Williamson, 74, of Bremen, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Service will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Poseyville United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will be in the Poseyville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of these arrangements.
