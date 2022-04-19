Elizabeth Rogers

Elizabeth Ann Heath Rogers, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Elizabeth was born on Feb. 21, 1959, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late J.S.(Sport) Heath and Blanche Willis Heath.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Grady E. (Eddie) Rogers Jr.; two children, Edward Heath Rogers (Alison) of Rome, and Margaret Elizabeth Crew (Matt) of Trussville, Alabama; three precious grandchildren, Abigail and Hank Rogers, and Hattie Crew; brother-in-law, Bruce Rogers (Valarie), niece, Olivia and nephew, Blake all of Washington.
Elizabeth attended Carrollton High School where she was an honor graduate, member of the Trojan Marching Band, and was a Tall Flag. She furthered her education at the University of Georgia. She graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
Most of her professional career was spent in the healthcare field as a physician recruiter for Tanner Memorial Hospital, president of E.S. Ivy & Associates, Liberty Home Health, and served as the executive director for the Carrollton City Schools Foundation.
She grew up attending First Baptist Church of Carrollton and later attended Trinity Baptist Church of Carrollton where she served as a deacon, Wednesday night supper coordinator and in numerous other positions.
Before her Lupus diagnosis she was very active in her community having served as director of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra board, on the Carroll County Child Abuse Council and was named an Outstanding Young Women of America.
She was a woman of great faith and loved her Lord, her family, the gift of laughter and her special companion and pet, Toby.
She would spend hours reading, writing and doing crossword puzzles. We often found her and Abigail, granddaughter, lying in bed together reading the comics and coloring.
She found much joy in cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. She had a special love for a group of ladies that became friends at an early age and still are today. A group she liked to call her peaches: Gloria Stewart, Susan Oliver, Wanda Calhoun, Jane Reynolds, Sally Ingui, Libba Conner, Wynn Grisham, Anne Albright and Wendy Price. When asked about her life she would reply. “From the day I was born it’s been perfect and I wouldn’t have changed a thing.”
The family would like to thank Dr. Lee Stringfellow, the nurses, and the staff of West Georgia Internal Medicine for their love and support through this difficult journey, and to the nurses and staff of Tanner Infusion Center who have become family over the last 20 plus years.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5-7:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Jay Sutton officiating and Tim Oliver, Gloria Stewart giving eulogies.
Pallbearers will be Cary Chandler, Tommy Thomasson, David Welch, Craig Stanley, Ryan Hamil, Teddy Howard, Bobby Stewart and Dr. Jim Isbel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wynn Grisham, Wendy Price, Gloria Stewart, Wanda Calhoun, Libba Conner, Jane Reynolds, Sally Ingui, Ann Albright and Susan Oliver.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be to Trinity Baptist Church, Carroll County Humane Society, or the Lupus Foundation of America.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
