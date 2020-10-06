Elizabeth Philpot

Elizabeth Ann Myers Philpot, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born on March 7, 1945, in Flint, Michigan, daughter to the late Bruce Myers and Flora Hoskin Myers. She served faithfully as a pastor’s wife for 34 years until her husband passed and was a teacher’s aid at Sandhill Elementary School for many years.
In addition
to her parents,
she is preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Frank Watkins, Jr.; husband, James Philpot; and a brother, Fred Myers.
She is survived by her children, Johnny and Leigh Ann Watkins, of Carrollton, and Jill and Alan Dean, of Newnan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Art and Cathy Myers, of Vassar, Michigan, Robert Myers, of Fenton, Michigan, and Richard and Cathy Myers, of Clio, Michigan; and grandchildren, Mia Watkins, Cooper Dean, and Zoe Dean.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Randy Knight and Bro. Barry Shoemake officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
