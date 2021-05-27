Elizabeth Ivey

Mrs. Minnie Elizabeth Vaughan Ivey, 90, beloved teacher and resident of Franklin, (Glenloch Community) passed away on May 22, 2021.
Her funeral services were held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Centralhatchee First Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Williams and Bro. Scott Bailey officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Those serving as pall bearers were Don Riggins, Mickey Ivey, Jeramie Ivey, Shane Ivey, Jason Ivey, and Joseph Ivey.
Mrs. Ivey was born on Nov. 16, 1930, in Heard County to the late Jeptha A. Vaughan and Opal Lee Turner Vaughan. Her mother passed away when she was 9, and her father passed away when she was 11.
Elizabeth and her siblings went to live with her mother’s family, the Turners. She developed a strong work ethic common among those who grew up during the Great Depression.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Berry College. She came home to teach at Centralhatchee Elementary School, where she taught for 36 years. Many of those years were spent teaching fourth grade. She taught several generations of the community’s children and always believed that every child had the ability to learn.
After retirement she served the Heard County School System as a substitute teacher for 18 additional years, giving her 54 years of service to the children of Heard County.
She attended Centralhatchee First Baptist Church, having joined as a child and serving her Lord and Saviour as a very active member for more than 80 years. Throughout her life she served in several committees for the Church. She was active in the Women’s Missionary Union and helped each year with Vacation Bible School.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married the love of her life, Hudon Ivey, on Nov. 23, 1956. He preceded her in death in 2009 after 52 wonderful years together.
Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl I. Riggins (Bill), of Carrollton; three sons, Mike Ivey, of Franklin, Donnie R. Ivey (Gail), of Douglasville, and David R. Ivey (Cindy), of Florida; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great, great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles D. Vaughan, of Roopville; sisters-in-law, Sue Chadwick, and Jeri Cole; brothers-in-law, Robert Ivey (Carole) and Gene Ivey; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hudon Ivey; one sister, Annie Ruth Vaughan; three brothers, Robert Lee Vaughan, Harold Theo Vaughan, and Jeptha A. Vaughan, Jr.; and a grandson, Johnny Ivey.
Write memorial tributes at www.stutts
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.
