Elizabeth C. Nicholas, age 89 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born June 1, 1933, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Lily Williams Cooper.
Elizabeth graduated from Tubman High School and worked as a nurse at Tanner Medical Center. She found enjoyment in her work, and it was clear that her true calling was serving others and mission work. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters & sons-in-law, Julie & Tim Johnson of Carrollton, Georgia, and Becky & Tim Law of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Zac & Que Johnson, Lauren & Josh Collins, Anna & Andrew Williamson, and Nicholas Law; and great-grandchildren, Ayden Nicholas, Reagan Johnson, and Laelyn Johnson.
In addition to her mother, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Nicholas, Lee Burleson, and Billy Peace; and son, David Nicholas.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Elizabeth was cremated. The family will hold a graveside service at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
