Elizabeth C. Nicholas

Elizabeth C. Nicholas, age 89 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born June 1, 1933, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Lily Williams Cooper.

Elizabeth graduated from Tubman High School and worked as a nurse at Tanner Medical Center. She found enjoyment in her work, and it was clear that her true calling was serving others and mission work. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Nicholas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos