Mrs. Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Reed Greene, 63, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Libby was born April 24, 1958, in Atlanta, Ga. Daughter of the late James H. Reed Sr. and Martha Jane Ridgeway Reed. She retired from Color Graphics after thirty years of service.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Reid Greene, brothers Richard Reed and Donald Reed, a sister Alice Wood and a daughter in law Annette Greene.
Libby leaves behind to cherish her memory, brother Jimmy Reed her step-children Jamie Greene, Rusty and Cindy Greene, Matt and Randi Greene, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, a number of nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Fancy.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 4. 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Martin & Hightower with the Rev. Keith Runels officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Cecil Davis and the Rev. Wayne Webb officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from noon until 1:45 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
