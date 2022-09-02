Mr. Eli Luke, age 79, of Temple, Ga. died on August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday September 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, 132 Rome St, Temple, Ga. 30179, Rev. Danny Alexander Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Dr. Kelvin Burton, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Temple, Ga. Viewing will be Sunday September 4, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the church. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Eli Luke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos