Ms. Elesler Ann Vaughn, age 60, of Carrollton died on August 4, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday August 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mount Zion Blvd, Carrollton, Pastor Christopher Bonner, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery, Carrollton. Viewing will be Friday August 12, 2022 from 3-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Elesler Vaughn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos