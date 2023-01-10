The election of a new chairman of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education and a report on various ongoing construction projects, including damage sustained during the period of freezing temperatures earlier this month were among agenda items covered by the board in its January Work Session on Monday night.

While Bryant Turner was re-elected chairman by a unanimous vote after there no other nominations for the post, Sandra Morris, the current vice-chair, defeated Bart Cater by a 4-2 vote and will serve another term.

