The election of a new chairman of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education and a report on various ongoing construction projects, including damage sustained during the period of freezing temperatures earlier this month were among agenda items covered by the board in its January Work Session on Monday night.
While Bryant Turner was re-elected chairman by a unanimous vote after there no other nominations for the post, Sandra Morris, the current vice-chair, defeated Bart Cater by a 4-2 vote and will serve another term.
In other business conducted, in addition to his regular monthly update, Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Terry Jones made special note of the issue of frozen pipes and ensuing water leaks at several schools:
- Per Jones, the district had several busted pipes in exterior restrooms and concession stands, as well as some frozen pipes located on exterior walls. Most of the extensive damage was limited to the Teaching and Learning Center, where there was a fire line break. Contractors are having to replace ceiling, repair walls, and replace carpet, technology, and furniture in a portion of the building. The damage has been estimated at less than $100,000. Work has already begun to restore damages across the district.
- Progress reports on the following construction projects were noted:
HVAC Project at BHS, THS, & VRH - All of the exterior duct work has been completed. The spiral duct on the interior has been painted and the grills have been installed. The HVAC Units should be on site in February. This project is funded through the 2023 general fund.
Bay Springs Middle - The new bus lane was completed in December and buses begun using the drive as of January 3, 2022. The administration stated this project has greatly improved traffic and safety for car riders as well as buses. This project was being funded through the 2023 general fund.
Temple Middle – Contractors continue to work on the grade for the six-classroom addition. The new sewer lines have been run across the site where the classrooms will be located and they will begin digging footings for the addition over the next week. This project will be funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Ithica Elementary- J&R Construction has installed the detention pond for the new 6 classroom addition and are currently working to get the building pad to sub grade prior to digging footings. This is a SPLOST V Project.
Central Elementary - This project includes a three-classroom addition, addition to the cafeteria, new HVAC installation in part of the existing classroom wing, and new roofing on part of an existing classroom wing. Contractors have begun the process of moving existing gas lines to make room for the addition to the cafeteria. This project is funded through state capital outlay, SPLOST VI funds and General Fund dollars.
Sand Hill Elementary - The County has agreed to partner with the district on creating double stacking lanes on district property parallel to the entrance of the car rider drop off/pick up line.
